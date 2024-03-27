Una NCC cadets hold voter awareness rally

Our Correspondent

Una, March 26

The NCC unit of Government College, Una, today organised a voter awareness rally in the city.

The cadets held placards and banners to educate the people regarding the importance of voting for a strong democracy. The rally began at the campus of the college and concluded at the district Secretariat building, where Una DC Jatin Lal interacted with the students.

He said everyone should strive for hundred per cent voting, adding that in order to elect the best candidates, the voter turnout should be very high.

The DC said all youngsters, who were 18 years or older as of April 1, 2024, would be eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections. Registration of voters would continue till 4 May, he added.Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal Gurjar and Una SDM Vishva Mohan Dev Chauhan were also present at the event.

#Democracy #Una