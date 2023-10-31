Una outplay Sirmaur, clinch hockey title

Chamba, October 30
Una outplayed Sirmaur in the final of the 11th Himachal Pradesh State-Level Senior Men’s Hockey Tournament played at the historic Chaugan here. Seven teams participated in this event. DC Apoorv Devgan presided over the closing ceremony of the four-day tournament and honoured both the teams with trophies. He also applauded the players for showcasing competitive spirit.
