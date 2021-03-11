Una Red Cross distributes sanitation kits to workers

Our Correspondent

Una, April 22

The district Red Cross Society distributed sanitation kits to 50 workers who are employed in Una Municipal Committee area on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Una Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Chaudhary, who is also secretary of the society, hailed the efforts of sanitation workers in keeping the city clean. He said Red Cross Society has been regularly working in the field of health and sanitation in order to supplement the efforts of the Health Department and the Municipal Committee.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma presented a citation signed by the the President to social activist Surinder Thakur, nominating him as patron of Himachal Pradesh Red Cross Society.

Surinder Thakur hails from Malangar village of Bangana subdivision. —