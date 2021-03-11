Una Red Cross distributes sanitation kits to workers

Una, April 22
The district Red Cross Society distributed sanitation kits to 50 workers who are employed in Una Municipal Committee area on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Una Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Chaudhary, who is also secretary of the society, hailed the efforts of sanitation workers in keeping the city clean. He said Red Cross Society has been regularly working in the field of health and sanitation in order to supplement the efforts of the Health Department and the Municipal Committee.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma presented a citation signed by the the President to social activist Surinder Thakur, nominating him as patron of Himachal Pradesh Red Cross Society.
Surinder Thakur hails from Malangar village of Bangana subdivision. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...