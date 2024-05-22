Unabated contamination of water worries Bir residents

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 21

Unregulated tourism in Bir and its adjoining areas has become a matter of concern for local residents. Garbage disposed of by hotels, restaurants, shops, home stays and residential houses is another issue which the area is facing.

Though the state government has constituted a special area development authority to regulate the development of Bir and Billing villages, it has failed to manage affairs due to lack of funds.

Residents of Bir and its adjoining areas are worried over the polluting of natural sources that supply potable water. “Tourists, coming to Bir and Billing in large numbers every day, are polluting natural resources,” said Rajan Sharma at Bir. Local residents fear if uregent steps are not taken by the administration to safeguard drinking water sources in Bir, they could be struck by an epidemic. They alleged tourists bathe in the local rivulet, which is a major source of potable water supply for Bir, Chogan and other lower areas of the valley.

Bir and Billing are a major tourist destination and is among the top 10 paragliding sites of the world. Throughout the year, a large number of tourists flock to Bir and Billing. They recklessly use water bodies leaving them badly polluted. Open air defecation by tourists and dumping of plastic and other waste in local rivulets, on their banks and in the forest is rampant.

Suresh Kumar, panchayat pardhan, Bir village, said he had approached the Irrigation and Public Health Department (IPH) for the installation of sign boards along water sources and also fence the area so that no one could enter the rivulet.

Rahul Dhiman, Executive Engineer, IPH, Baijnath, said he had directed his staff to make necessary arrangements to protect water sources in the area so that these could be saved from contamination. Dhiman said he would not hesitate to take action against tourists who pollute water resources.

A study conducted by a team of medical experts along with People’s Voice, a local NGO, reveals that human excreta in water bodies could spread diseases in Bir and Billing villages and the surrounding areas.

