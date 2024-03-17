 ‘Unauthorised’ transfer of mining leases to pvt company sparks row in Sirmaur village : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • ‘Unauthorised’ transfer of mining leases to pvt company sparks row in Sirmaur village

‘Unauthorised’ transfer of mining leases to pvt company sparks row in Sirmaur village

Residents to approach NGT | Flag proximity of land to newly-built bridge

‘Unauthorised’ transfer of mining leases to pvt company sparks row in Sirmaur village

The construction of a Rs 60 crore bridge near the site has led to concerns about the impact mining can have on the structure. Tribune photo



Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 16

The leasing of land along the river bank for mining activities has led to a controversy in the Bhagani gram panchayat at Paonta Sahib subdivision in Sirmaur. The situation has escalated due to the allegations of unauthorised transfer of mining leases and concerns over environmental and safety hazards posed by the proximity of mining operations to a recently constructed bridge.

Land leases in the area had been granted to individuals by local farmers several years ago. However, these leases have been recently transferred to a company at higher rates without the consent or knowledge of the original landowners, said Roshan Chaudhary, a resident. This revelation has sparked outrage among affected farmers, who feel betrayed by the clandestine dealings, he added.

Area not under state’s jurisdiction: Official

  • District Mining Officer Kulbhushan Sharma said the part of river and bridge where complaints of illegal mining were being received was in the jurisdiction of Uttarakhand
  • “Even as this area is not under our jurisdiction, illegal miners have been removed from there as well. The land on the banks of the river is not owned by farmers, it belongs to the Forest Department,” Sharma added

There was a row with the construction of a bridge to connect Bhagani to a development area, a project that was completed at a cost of Rs 60 crore. Although the bridge has been completed, with only roadwork pending on the Himachal side, concerns have been raised regarding mining activities in its vicinity.

The Mining Department regulations stipulate a prohibition on mining within 300 m upstream and 200 m downstream of the bridge. Despite these regulations, reports have emerged regarding approvals for new crushers within the restricted zone.

On March 13, officials had pointed out the installation of structures within 300 m of the bridge, signalling an alarming proximity of mining operations to the newly constructed infrastructure, said Ramesh Kumar, another resident.

Deep Chand, Babita Devi, Ramlal, Suresh and other farmers affected by the leasing controversy contend that the bridge did not exist when the leases were initially granted. They argue that all leases within the 300-m radius of the bridge should be revoked in accordance with safety concerns and mining regulations. Allegations have also been levelled regarding the erecting of structures for mining activities without the ownership of land.

Rahul Singh, a resident, said the matter would be brought before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). With livelihoods at stake and environmental concerns looming large, it is imperative for responsible authorities to intervene promptly and ensure that the interests of the local community and environmental sustainability were prioritised in resolving the issue, another resident said.

District Mining Officer Kulbhushan Sharma said the part of river and bridge where complaints of illegal mining were being received was in the jurisdiction of Uttarakhand. “Even as this area is not under our jurisdiction, illegal miners have been removed from there as well. The land on the banks of the river is not owned by farmers, it belongs to the Forest Department,” Sharma added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

3
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

4
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

5
Trending

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return: here is why

6
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

7
Trending

Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

8
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

10
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

CM announces plan to empower street vendors

1,396 slum-dwellers get modern flats

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

2 of drug trafficking racket nabbed

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college