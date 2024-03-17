‘Unauthorised’ transfer of mining leases to pvt company sparks row in Sirmaur village

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 16

The leasing of land along the river bank for mining activities has led to a controversy in the Bhagani gram panchayat at Paonta Sahib subdivision in Sirmaur. The situation has escalated due to the allegations of unauthorised transfer of mining leases and concerns over environmental and safety hazards posed by the proximity of mining operations to a recently constructed bridge.

Land leases in the area had been granted to individuals by local farmers several years ago. However, these leases have been recently transferred to a company at higher rates without the consent or knowledge of the original landowners, said Roshan Chaudhary, a resident. This revelation has sparked outrage among affected farmers, who feel betrayed by the clandestine dealings, he added.

Area not under state’s jurisdiction: Official District Mining Officer Kulbhushan Sharma said the part of river and bridge where complaints of illegal mining were being received was in the jurisdiction of Uttarakhand

“Even as this area is not under our jurisdiction, illegal miners have been removed from there as well. The land on the banks of the river is not owned by farmers, it belongs to the Forest Department,” Sharma added

There was a row with the construction of a bridge to connect Bhagani to a development area, a project that was completed at a cost of Rs 60 crore. Although the bridge has been completed, with only roadwork pending on the Himachal side, concerns have been raised regarding mining activities in its vicinity.

The Mining Department regulations stipulate a prohibition on mining within 300 m upstream and 200 m downstream of the bridge. Despite these regulations, reports have emerged regarding approvals for new crushers within the restricted zone.

On March 13, officials had pointed out the installation of structures within 300 m of the bridge, signalling an alarming proximity of mining operations to the newly constructed infrastructure, said Ramesh Kumar, another resident.

Deep Chand, Babita Devi, Ramlal, Suresh and other farmers affected by the leasing controversy contend that the bridge did not exist when the leases were initially granted. They argue that all leases within the 300-m radius of the bridge should be revoked in accordance with safety concerns and mining regulations. Allegations have also been levelled regarding the erecting of structures for mining activities without the ownership of land.

Rahul Singh, a resident, said the matter would be brought before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). With livelihoods at stake and environmental concerns looming large, it is imperative for responsible authorities to intervene promptly and ensure that the interests of the local community and environmental sustainability were prioritised in resolving the issue, another resident said.

