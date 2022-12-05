Undelivered, fake drugs back to Baddi from Agra

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 4

A consignment of spurious drugs having a face value of Rs 27,91,445, manufactured by Baddi-based Trizal Formulation in the name of three renowned companies, was sent back to Baddi by a transport company from Agra following the directions of local drugs officials.

UP was alerted about consignment 12 boxes of drugs had been couriered by kingpin of the spurious drug racket Mohit Bansal on Nov 21, a day before his arrest, to his firm MH Pharma in Agra

The Drugs Control Administration alerted the UP DCA about the consignment on December 1 Timely action Accused’s arrest and timely action against the firm prevented the sale of spurious tablets. — Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller

The drugs in 12 boxes had been couriered by kingpin of the spurious drug racket Mohit Bansal on November 21, a day before his arrest, to his wholesale firm MH Pharma in Agra. The officials today seized the consignment from the godown of the transport company TCI in Baddi, said State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha.

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) had alerted the Uttar Pradesh DCA about this consignment on December 1. The consignment had remained undelivered as Bansal’s firm was sealed after the spurious drug racket was detected. The drugs were lying with the TCI in Agra.

“The recovered drugs comprise 1,77, 300 spurious tablets of different brands — Montair- 10, Roseday-10 and Glimisave-M2 tablets. The transport agency was directed to return the consignment as it purportedly contained spurious drugs. Two Drugs Inspector escorted the transport vehicle from Agra to Baddi to avoid any tampering.”

Marwaha added that the arrest of the accused and timely action against the wholesale firm at Agra by the HP Drugs Control Department prevented the sale of spurious tablets.

The seized drugs comprise drugs used for common ailments. Roseday-10 is used to lower cholesterol, Glimisave-M2 is an anti-diabetic drug and Montair-10 is used by asthma patients. These carried the name of leading companies like Cipla, Eris and USV Private Limited.

Bansal was arrested with a cache of spurious drugs in his car on November 22 near the inter-state barrier at Baddi along with his two associates Atul Gupta and Vijay Kaushal.