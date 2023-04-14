 Under construction for 6 years, bridge collapses in Kangra; CM orders probe : The Tribune India

Under construction for 6 years, bridge collapses in Kangra; CM orders probe

Former CM Virbhadra Singh laid stone of project in 2017

The collapsed bridge over the Baner in Kangra. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 13

An under-construction bridge connecting 15 panchayats on the Daulatpur Kharati road in Kangra block collapsed yesterday. Some people who were crossing the bridge at that time had a narrow escape. The bridge on the Baner river had been under construction since 2017. Its foundation stone was laid by a former CM, the late Virbhadra Singh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a probe into the incident. Terming it a serious matter, he said those responsible for the incident would not be spared. He said he had directed the Principal Secretary, PWD, to look into the matter and find out why the bridge was not completed in six years and who was responsible for the delay.

Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal has expressed concern over the collapse of the bridge and demanded action against PWD officials who were supervising the construction. Despite his repeated requests to PWD engineers, the construction of the bridge was not completed within the stipulated period of two years and the department kept granting extensions to the contractor, he said.

The government should blacklist the contractor as he was directly responsible for the collapse of the bridge.

Villagers blamed the incident on poor quality of construction. Nandrul panchayat pradhan Raj Kumari and Rajal panchayat pardhan Shakil have demanded action against those resposible. They said the matter should be handed over to the Vigilance Department immediately.

A four-member fact-finding team of the PWD, formed to probe the reasons behind the bridge collapse, inspected the spot and collected evidence today. The quality control team of the department gathered evidence throughout the day and recorded statements of officers and people involved in the construction work.

Several officers, including the Chief Engineer of Dharmsala, were present on the spot. The quality control team later returned to Shimla. It will submit its report to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Principal Secretary, PWD.

Guilty won't be spared

Those responsible won't be spared. I have directed the Principal Secretary, PWD, to look into the matter, and find out why the bridge was not completed in six years and who was responsible for the delay. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM

