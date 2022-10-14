Under-construction Theog bypass retaining wall caves in

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

A major portion of the retaining wall on the under-construction Theog bypass road caved in late Wednesday night. The work on this bypass road, which will allow vehicles to circumvent the busy Theog market, was under progress and it was scheduled to be dedicated to the public shortly.

Theog MLA Rakesh Singha and Theog Municipal Council chairman Vivek Thapar have questioned the quality of work in the project. “Someone will have to take responsibility. Once I get the required technical details, I will lodge an FIR,” said Singha.

Bypass Theog market The bypass, when completed, will allow vehicles to circumvent Theog market

The work on the road had started during the reign of the Congress government

Meanwhile, Thapar said the quality of work and the haste with which the work was being done in view of the coming elections could be responsible for the collapse of the wall. Thapar said the work on the bypass road had started during the reign of the previous Congress government, but the BJP government kept it on the backburner for four years.

“With a view to inaugurating it before the elections, the work picked up pace about six months back. Maybe the quality was compromised in this haste,” he said.

The bypass road was to be completed by November end, but it would be delayed further now. “Once the bypass is ready, it will spare Theog town of frequent traffic jams. It will provide a massive relief to the people who get stuck in the traffic jams inside the town,” said Thapar.

The nearly three-km bypass road starts for Rahighat and meets the National Highway at Prem Ghat Chowk after circumventing the Theog market.