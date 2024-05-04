Under Modi, defence sector has progressed strongly, says Saudan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 3

BJP national vice president Saudan Singh participated in the meeting of BJP workers in Jwalamukhi Assembly constituency of Kangra district.

He said that the strength of BJP was its workers and when the workers were strong, the party would be strong. “On the strength of the workers, we will win all four seats in Himachal and cross the 370 seat mark in the country, whereas the NDA will get more than 400 seats,” Saudan Singh said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s defence sector had moved ahead strongly. “Even the strategic sector of the country has become strong, border areas have got roads and mobile network. The Prime Minister’s focus has been on self-reliant India,” Saudan Singh said.

Saudan Singh said the supersonic missile was successfully tested in the country, this is the strength of the country. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the supersonic smart missile from Abdul Kalam Island in Chandipur, Odisha. This system would enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Its land version has been tested, which is capable of striking from ground to air. The missile is said to be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The missile was launched from ground to air and it was successful in destroying its target.

Former minister Ravindra Singh Ravi, organisational district Dehra BJP president Sanjeev Sharma, Jwalamukhi BJP mandal president Ajay Khatta, BJP Dev Samaj state cell co-convener Abhishek Padha and other leaders were present.

