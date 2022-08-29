Undertrial back in Bilaspur police net

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 28

The Bilaspur police nabbed an undertrial from a bus after he fled from Solan last evening while he was being taken back to the jail after a court hearing.

Solan SP Virender Sharma said a massive search was launched for the prisoner after he had fled. Since he hails from Kangra district, enquiries were made from various buses. He was found sitting in a bus enroute Dharamsala.

