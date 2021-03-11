Undertrial gives cops the slip in Nalagarh court complex

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 21

An under-trial, Gangu Majhi, today escaped from the Nalagarh court complex, where he was brought for a hearing in a murder case.

He fled from the window of the toilet on the second floor of the court complex. Police teams were immediately deployed to nab him, but they could not trace him till the filing of this report.

Gangu is accused of murdering his wife by hitting her with bricks in 2015. He was lodged in the Kanda jail of Shimla district and was brought to the Nalagarh court for a hearing this morning. He had escaped from the same court complex in December 2019 also. —