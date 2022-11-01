Unemployment biggest election issue in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu

The Congress is all set to form next government with a comfortable majority. Unemployment is the biggest election issue, which will prove to be the BJP’s nemesis. Having several claimants to the post of Chief Minister is no way detrimental to the Congress, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chairman, Congress Campaign committee, in an interview with Pratibha Chauhan. Excerpts

You have often talked about more accountability for both political leaders and bureaucrats. How do you plan to accomplish it, if the Congress forms government?

It has been my endeavour to bring all elected representatives under the Transparency Act. They should declare their assets and sources of income every year. This, I feel is essential for bringing about transparency in public life. Also, we will bring the Responsibility Act, which will make the bureaucracy accountable and answerable to people for its failure to perform.

Are you in the race for Chief Minister’s post?

Any elected person can be in the race for the top post but eventually it is for MLAs to choose their leader.

Will many leaders aspiring to be Chief Minister not mar the Congress’ election prospects?

Anyone can aspire for any post he likes but it is for people to decide the fate of a leader. This was evident in Sujanpur where people defeated a declared Chief Minister, PK Dhumal. As such, I am of the firm opinion that having several claimants to the post of Chief Minister is no way detrimental to the party. On the contrary, it shows that there is complete democracy in the party and anyone can aspire for any post but it is the MLAs, who choose their leader

Do you think the BJP will succeed in breaking the jinx of no party forming consecutive government in Himachal?

The writing is on the wall. People have made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power. The BJP is using its entire might to sway votes in its favour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and the entire top BJP leadership are reaching out to people in every nook and corner of the state. Every section of society, be it employees, youth, women, apple growers or farmers, is disenchanted with the BJP government.

What is the Congress’ chances in the elections and what are the poll issues?

The Congress is all set to form next government with a comfortable majority. Unemployment is the biggest election issue, which will prove to be the BJP’s nemesis. There are 64,000 vacant posts in government departments and we will fill these. Around 5,000 youth from Himachal, who were awaiting appointment letters to join the Army before the Agnipath scheme was announced, are upset with the BJP for ruining their career. Other factors like price rise, corruption and anti-employee decisions will prove to be the undoing of the BJP.

Are you satisfied with ticket allocation?

It couldn’t have been better. All leaders sat together and agreed upon the best candidates. There are a few rebels, some of whom will have no impact on the poll outcome.

The Congress is facing a shortage of funds and resources. Will it adversely impact its campaign?

Political dynamics have changed. The era of big rallies and star campaigners is gone. It is the connect with people that matters.