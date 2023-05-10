Uneven path poses risk to commuters

The uneven path at the Sanyard ward opposite the housing board colony in Mandi is unsafe for pedestrians, especially the elderly. Some residents also drive two-wheelers on this path, which is unfit for vehicles. The civic body should repair this path. Dharmender, Mandi

Shoddy repair work

The potholed road from the Auckland school to Bharari is being repaired using mud. Potholes on this road were filled up with mud about two months ago, but the mud was soon washed away after rainfall. The department concerned should instead get the road repaired properly and not resort to this futile exercise. Lalit, Shimla

Students lined up along narrow road

The students of the Tibetan school in Shimla were seen lined up on the narrow and steep road leading to the Chhota Shimla chowk to welcome a guest. Even a slight error of judgment by any of the drivers could have led to an untoward incident. Mamta, Shimla

