Unfit for consumption, wheat flour recalled from PDS shops in Nurpur

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 25

Following public complaints, the Food and Civil Supplies Department yesterday recalled wheat flour supplied through fair price shops in Nurpur town.

Ration card holders, who purchased flour from fair price shops, found its quality very poor and not fit for consumption. They approached the depot holders and returned flour to them.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Kangra Food and Civil Supplies Department, which immediately directed the local staff to lift samples of the flour for laboratory testing.

Inquiries reveal that the state Food and Civil Supply Corporation had given the wheat grinding contract to a flour mill in Nurpur subdivision while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had allocated wheat to the mill.

According to Parshotam Singh, District Controller, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, wheat flour supplied to some fair price shops in Nurpur town has been recalled. The department has directed the flour mill to replace the lifted stock with quality wheat flour.

He said flour samples from the local wholesale outlet and the flour mill had been collected and sent for laboratory testing. He added that flour samples from the mill were taken every month for testing.

Consumers allege that the authorities concerned maintain no vigil on the quality of flour being supplied through fair price shops.

