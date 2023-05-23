Unhygienic public toilets

The toilets at the bus stand in Shimla are not cleaned properly. Foul smell emanating from these public toilets is causing inconvenience to the passengers. The bus stand management should ensure that these washrooms are cleaned on a regular basis. Gaurav Sharma, Shimla
Construction material dumped on road
construction material has been dumped on the road at Panthaghati, which leaves little space for vehicles plying on this road. The construction material should be shifted to the roadside and work should be completed as soon as possible. Neeraj, Shimla
Erratic water supply in Shimla area
we are forced to buy water from private suppliers due to erratic water supply in the Ghorpa area at Mehli. We are receiving water supply every fifth day, and sometimes on the seventh or ninth days. Also, the water is usually supplied for 30 to 90 minutes with low pressure. We have brought the problem to the notice of the IPH Department, but to no avail. The government should direct SJPNL to supply water at least every third day. Residents, Ghorpa, Mehli
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
