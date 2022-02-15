Unidentified bodies up 40% in four years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

The number of unidentified bodies found in the state has increased by 40 per cent in the past four years, from 94 in 2017 to 132 in 2021.

Out of 132, the highest number of 29 bodies was found in Kangra, followed by Shimla (27), Kullu (25), Baddi (12), Sirmaur and Mandi (10 each), Una (8), Solan (4), Kinnaur (3), Bilaspur and Chamba (2 each), and Hamirpur (1), while none was found in Lahaul and Spiti district.

“The Himachal Police introduced register number 28 to keep a record of unidentified bodies last year, and the data is being analysed to find out the percentage of murder, suicide, accidental deaths, as well other reasons for deaths,” said DGP Sanjay Kundu.

“There is a dire need to identify these bodies, so that funeral can be held and the accused in cases of murder can be identified and brought to the book,” he said.

“We have written to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), requesting limited access to data for identification of the bodies, so that they can be handed over to the families of the deceased, and the accused do not go free,” he added.

In most of the cases, the fingerprints and the eye retina scans are available with the police.

“The right to privacy of an individual is natural, cherished, inseparable and inalienable. The right to human dignity is not restricted to living human beings but also available after death,” the DGP said.