Unidentified body found near Beas

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 26

The Indora police in Nurpur police district have recovered a body of an unidentified woman aged between 30 and 40 years from Thakurdwara near the Beas. After conducting the preliminary investigation, the police took possession of the body and sent it to the Nurpur Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The woman is suspected to be brutally murdered and thrown into the bushes.

A forensic team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Nurpur, also examined the body and the spot to collect circumstantial evidence. According to the police, the body was covered with two blankets and its head was brutally crushed. To establish the identity of the deceased, a message along with the photo of the deceased has been circulated to the nearest police stations of Hoshiarpur and Pathankot districts in Punjab.

#nurpur