Unidentified woman’s body found in forest

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 25

A naked body of an unidentified girl has been found from a drain at Jarashi village under Narain panchayat of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district.

According to information, a Nepalese man had gone to a forest adjacent to Jarashi village in search of ‘guchhi’ on Wednesday when he saw a Kinnauri shawl stuck in a tree along the road. Going closer, he saw a body lying 100 feet below. After he informed panchayat office-bearers about the body over phone, the police reached the spot and took the body into their custody. A forensic team from Shimla visited the spot today.

A chain purportedly belonging to the woman was found near the body. She was wearing earrings and a wrist watch, besides a silver bangle. The woman was wearing a ‘dhaatu’, a scarf worn by women in the upper region of Shimla district.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the woman. Naren panchayat vice president Avinash Kayasth said the woman appeared to be around 30 year old with a heavy built. He said the information about missing persons was being collected from the surrounding areas.

Rampur DSP Naresh Sharma said the cause of the death would be known after the preliminary examination.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla