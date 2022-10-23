Union Minister Anurag Thakur targets AAP

Chandigarh, October 22
Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday exuded confidence that his party would again form government in Himachal Pradesh as people had seen the working of the “double-engine” government.
“Results will be in favour of the BJP because people have seen the working of the BJP
and the double-engine government.
We will get the benefit of the leadership which Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave in the country and (Chief Minister) Jai Ram Thakur at the state level,” he added.
Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he said the Kejriwal-led outfit would not be able to open an account in the elections. He also slammed AAP over deteriorating law and order in Punjab.
