Anurag Thakur: BJP implemented policies for poor

Hamirpur, April 17

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added new chapter with the construction of magnificent temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya, said Anurag Thakur, union minister, while addressing a gathering at Baglamukhi temple near Kangoo village in Nadaun Assembly constituency, near here, on the occasion of Ram Navami today. Anurag said that people of the country would reject those who questioned the existence of Lord Rama and even Ram Setu to Sri Lanka.

Anurag said the party implemented policies for the growth of poor and needy. Time had come to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure that BJP got lead in every booth of the constituency. Victory of BJP candidates would be a victory of the Modi government and its development and welfare policies.

Speaking on the political developments in the states, Anurag said the BJP candidates in the state contesting parliamentary and Assembly byelections would win with a thumping majority. Congress leaders were still confused and could not decide its candidates which proved discontent among the leadership in state.

