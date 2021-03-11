Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar meets SJVN management

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar visited the SJVN corporate headquarters in Shimla yesterday and held a meeting with the company management.

The minister reviewed the status of the power stations in the operation and maintenance stage as well as power projects under various stages of construction. “The Union has always stressed the development of the energy sector (generation, transmission and distribution), which has resulted in ensuring dedicated, reliable and affordable power supply in rural and urban areas throughout the country,” he said.

SJVN Chairman Nand Lal Sharma apprised the minister of the construction and development activities of the projects of the company.