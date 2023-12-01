Union minister Thakur flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 30

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) in Una district. Earlier, he presided over a public meeting at the Zila Parishad hall where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation was telecast.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme, he said, had benefited crores of families.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag said the purpose of the yatra was to educate and inform people regarding the various welfare schemes of the Union government. He informed that the yatra had been launched on November 15 to cover high reaches which get snow bound during winters.

The Union minister said the Sankalp Yatra would reach out to the people living in 2.69 lakh villages and 4,800 urban local bodies in the country through 3,000 vans, which are equipped with printed publicity material, audio visual LED screens and public address systems. Six vans have been deputed in Una district.

Anurag informed that detailed route charts of vans covering all development blocks had been issued and that the campaign would continue till January 26. As per the route chart, camps would also be organised at the designated places where people can avail health checkup facilities. Besides, he said, registration and the EKYC of beneficiaries for schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be done at these camps.

The Union minister said during the last almost one decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had witnessed large-scale development, besides the country becoming an economic power. He said women Self Help Groups were being given training in handling drones for agriculture use.

Anurag elaborated on Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which, he said, had benefited crores of families, giving them access to free healthcare. The network of Jan Aushadi centres in the country was being improved from the present 10,000 to 25,000 to enable people to purchase good quality medicines at a fraction of the market rates. He said road network had been strengthened and new trains like Vande Bharat Express had been launched which have not only cut travel time drastically, but made travel more comfortable.

