Union to oppose unbundling of power board

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The Himachal Pradesh Power Engineers Association has decided to oppose unbundling of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). The association alleged that some people were trying to disintegrate the HPSEBL for their vested interests.

Association’s general secretary Tanuj Gupta said they had opposed the HPSEBL fragmentation in 2010 and would continue to do so in future as well.

“Due to opposition by the power engineers and employees’ union, the disintegration of the HPSEBL was averted and the people of the state have been enjoying its benefit in the form of cheap electricity,” he said.

“If power generation and transmission are taken away from the HPSEBL, people will get electricity at much higher rates. Moreover, the existence of the HPSEBL will also come under threat,” he said.