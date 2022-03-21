Units in Haryana, UP raided

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 20

The Una police are raiding parts of Haryana and UP to locate the firms from where chemicals were procured to prepare explosives that were being used in an illegal fire cracker factory in Bathri of the district, where a blast claimed the lives of 12 labourers.

After an investigation into the case, the Una police have found that explosives being used to prepare fire crackers were being prepared in the illegal unit itself. The people running the unit allegedly used to procure chemicals and mix there to prepare the explosives. The operation was being carried out illegally without any permission or licence from the authorities.

Officials are perplexed over how the explosives made it to the unit.

Una SP Arjit Sen, said raids had been conducted in Karnal and Meerut to locate the people who supplied chemicals to Bathri units that were used to create explosives for crackers.

The SP said, eight accused had been arrested from UP, Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai.

The factory blast case has also brought to the fore “inadequate policing” in the Tahliwal industrial area of Una, which is one of the biggest in the state. The sources available here said that a police station had been sanctioned for Tahliwal industrial area in the year 2012. However, till date no policeman has been sanctioned.