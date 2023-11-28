Unity Mall to come up at Dagwar near Dharamsala

Dharamsala, November 27

The Himachal government has proposed to bring up Unity Mall at Dagwar near here. The Mall is proposed to be brought in each state by the Union Government.

Minister for Industries Harshwardhan Chauhan said the Himachal government has sent a detailed project report (DPR) to the Union government to bring up the Mall at Dagwar. The DPR of Rs 151 crore was sent to the Government of India which has been approved. The Union government would provide a funding of Rs 132 crore for the project while the rest of the funding would be provided by the state government, he said.

The Centre had proposed to bring up Unity Mall in each state of the country. It was proposed that products of each state would be sold in these malls with GI tags. The project was aimed at promoting local products.

The Minister for Industries said that the Unity Mall proposed in the state would have facilities such as escalators and state-of-the-art marketing and entertainment facilities. The government proposes to bring up the mall near Dharamsala as it would promote tourism in the area. Besides, the government would also ensure that local agriculture products of Himachal such as Kangra tea and other organic products are sold in this mall.

The work for the construction of the mall would start as soon as the state government receives funding for the project. The government land for the project has already been identified, he said. — TNS

