‘Unity Run’ held at Nauni university

Tribune News Service

Solan,October 31

A ‘Unity Run’ was organised at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is celebrated throughout India as National Unity Day.

The NSS volunteers of the university participated in the event, which was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajeshwar Chandel. The run began from the administrative block of the university and culminated at the College of Forestry after passing through the campus. Chandel also administered the ‘Unity oath’ to the students as well as the employees of the university.

Addressing the gathering, Chandel said the nation was indebted to Patel for his efforts in uniting the country. He urged everyone, especially the students to learn about the contributions of Patel, who undertook the challenging task of uniting the princely states with India. He urged everyone to contribute towards nation-building and put the larger interest before personal interest.