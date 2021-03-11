University, college teachers demand new UGC scales

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 21

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the All Himachal Pradesh University and College Teachers today protested against the state government for its failure to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations in universities and colleges. Over 3,000 teachers from all universities and colleges of the state have come together for the first time and formed a joint action committee to press for their demand.

They say that university and college teachers of various states are getting salaries as per the UGC pay scales

They say that they have submitted a number of memorandums to the Governor and the CM but to no avail

The protesting teachers, while addressing mediapersons here, said that all university and college teachers of various states were getting salaries as per the UGC pay scales, but the Himachal Government was metting out a step-motherly treatment to them.

They said that the government had already notified the new pay scales for the employees of various departments, which would be paid from February 2022, but the university and college teachers were not being paid the new scales even four years after the notification issued by the MHRD and the UGC.

Janardan Singh, president of the HP Agriculture University Teachers Association (HPAUTA), and Geetanjali Singh, president of the Veterinary and Animal Sciences Teachers Association (VASTA), said that they had submitted a number of memorandums to the Governor, Chief Minister, Education Minister, Agriculture Minister, and finance and education secretaries, but all in vain. They added that if the government did not accept their genuine demand, they would resort to a direct action.