Unorganised sector workers to register on portal for benefits

Kinnaur, June 26

A district-level review meeting was organised by the District Labour Office, Kinnaur, in the auditorium of the DC’s office, focusing on the various welfare policies and schemes for registered workers in the unorganised sector. The meeting was chaired by DC Amit Kumar Sharma.

The DC said under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, registered e-Shram workers in the unorganised sectors were provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of death or full disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability due to accidents. This initiative by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, aimed to benefit the registered labourers in the tribal district of Kinnaur.

He further said that the workers who registered on the e-Shram portal between August 26, 2021, and March 31, 2022, were eligible for the scheme. To avail the benefits, registered e-Shram workers or their families must apply online. Currently, there were a total of 23,617 registered unorganised e-Shram workers in the district, he said. The deadline for submitting claims was August 31, he said. The DC urged officials to spread the word to ensure that all eligible workers could benefit from it. Additionally, unorganised sector workers can register on the e-Shram portal online.

District Labour Officer Inder Lal Negi conducted the proceedings of the meeting and informed the attendees about various welfare policies and schemes being implemented through the department.

Superintendent of Police Srishti Pandey, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sonam Negi and other officers and employees were also present at the meeting.

