Unplanned excavation of slopes: High Court tells NHAI to file fresh status report

Shimla, March 19

The HP High Court today directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to file fresh status report on the issue of unplanned excavation of mountains/hill slopes and poorly executed works of construction of roads and tunnels in the state.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue of construction of highways by the NHAI and its contractors as well as state roads by the HPPWD contractors.

It was alleged in the PIL that the construction works being undertaken were unscientific and cause loss and damage to the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

It was alleged in the PIL that from Parwanoo to Solan, there had been vertical cutting instead of slope or step cutting for widening of the road. It was further contended that due to lack of technology, the retaining walls were weak and feeble and there were no proper drainage channels for underground water. The width of the road was also not as per specifications.

It was further contended that extensive deforestation without any planning and survey has led to soil erosion, which was constantly leading to landslides. Expanding the scope of the PIL, the court had directed the NHAI and the state government to file status reports on the safety of other highways of the state.

In its earlier order, the court had directed the NHAI to suggest time-line based on the ground situation for doing the necessary work for restoration of safety on the highways. However, the NHAI had filed status reports time to time before the court informing about the steps taken by it for the safety of the highways. The court has listed the matter again for March 27 now.

