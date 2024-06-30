Unused cement turns to stone in Kangra village, inquiry ordered

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, June 29

Over 50 cement bags, which were purchased by the Ambal gram panchayat of the Nagrota Surian development block, became unusable since they had been lying stored for over one year. These were to be used by the panchayat to construct a community building at Harian village. As per information, the building was sanctioned during the tenure of the previous BJP government and the then local MLA had released Rs 2 lakh from the local area development fund for its construction.

However, the panchayat had invited quotations for building material for the construction and some material, including cement bags, were purchased from the HP Civil Supplies Corporation. A villager, Fouza Singh, had donated his 3-marla plot for the building and the cement bags, which reportedly spoiled, were kept in the cowshed of his house.

Panchayat secretary Kulwant Singh said he had issued the cement to the concerned ward member, but the construction work of the proposed bhavan was not started yet. Kewal Chauhan, Ambal gram panchayat pradhan, said the construction of the building was the responsibility of the panchayat, but the approach path to the Harian village was damaged last year during the monsoon. Chauhan said the Public Works Department office was approached several times, but the path was restored only in the second week of June this year. He said the panchayat would finally begin the construction work.

In this connection, the Nurpur Block Development Officer (BDO), who is also holding the additional charge of the Nagrota Surian development block, told The Tribune that he had also received a written complaint regarding the matter yesterday and has forwarded the same to the Social Education and Block Programme Officer (SEBOP), Nagrota Surian, directing him to conduct an inquiry by constituting a committee and submitting the report within a week. He added that further action would depend upon the inquiry report.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur