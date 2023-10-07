UNWTO felicitates Bilaspur woman

Hamirpur, October 6
Kirti Chandel, a woman entrepreneur from Bilaspur who had established ‘WooHoo’ and mastered in artificial intelligence, was recently felicitated by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at Riyadh.
She not only brought laurels to the district, but also to the country. Kirti had earlier established her own company, ‘Sparkle Haze’, in Singapore that had inspired many women to become entrepreneurs.
This time, Kirti was honoured for her new creation, ‘WooHoo’, which works like Google’s Alexa. She said she helped her tourist clients around the world through artificial intelligence. She said in the next few years, women and Indians would be ruling the corporate world.
