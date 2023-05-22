UP man dies taking selfie on moving train

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 21

Uttar Pradesh resident Rakesh (25) died while trying to click a selfie on a moving train ahead of the Barog tunnel yesterday. He slipped and fell about 25 feet below a railway bridge on the Kalka-Shimla railway track.

From the Solan railway station, he was rushed to the Regional Hospital in an ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries. The train was on its way to Shimla. The Kandaghat railway police were inquiring into the mishap. The deceased hailed from Varanasi in UP, said Sandeep Dhawal, SP Traffic, Tourist and Railway Police. Inquest proceedings under Section 174, IPC, are underway.