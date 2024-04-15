UP man held for strangling wife to death

Solan, April 14
The Solan police arrested an Uttar Pradesh resident, Ashwani Kumar, on Sunday for strangulating his wife to death in the Kaleen area of Solan.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh said Ashwani strangled his wife in a fit of rage after a scuffle over some issue yesterday. He had confessed to the crime and a probe was underway, the SP added.
The Sadar police received an input from staff of the Regional Hospital about the death of a woman, Rashmi, under suspicious circumstances.
Since Rashmi hailed from UP’s Bijnor, the police waited for the arrival of her kin before getting the post-mortem done. Rashmi’s body was taken to IGMC-Shimla for the post-mortem after arrival of her family. The police said scratches were found on her neck. A case under Section 302 of the IPC for murder had been registered against Ashwani.
