UP tourist untraced

Mandi, January 5
Abhinav Mingwal (26), a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, went missing in Manikaran valley of Kullu district on December 31. He came here to celebrate New Year.
According to the police, he was last seen on December 31 in the district. He was staying at Kasol in a hotel.
When his family had tried to contact him next day, his mobile was switched off. Later, his family approached the police for help.
Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said: “Today I along with a police team led the search operation in the area to trace the victim, but he could not be found.”
