Upper areas of Himachal draped in white blanket

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 30

The upper areas of the tourist hill station — Dainkund, Kalatop, Lakkarmandi and Ahla – were today covered with about six inches of snow. Meanwhile, Dalhousie town is still waiting for snow.

According to locals, fresh snowfall ahead of New Year can accelerate the tourism business. The snow-clad areas in the upper areas of Dalhousie are fascinating the tourists and visitors.

Official reports said the Chamba-Shimla road via Jot had been blocked by snowfall measuring about three-four inches. Following this, the officials advised the transporters not to use the road for plying vehicles.

Bharmour and Pangi tribal areas also received fresh snowfall, which is beneficial for apple plants and rabi crops.

The lower areas of the district, however, received moderate to heavy rain, the reports added.