Upper Shimla engulfed in smoke amid orchard fires

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 31

Rampant orchard fires have left the upper Shimla area under a thick cover of smoke. As the apple growers are burning orchard waste like twigs and leaves, thick plumes of smoke can be seen rising from every nook and corner of the apple belt.

Progressive growers feel these fires will adversely affect the micro climate of the area and apple production as the temperature will rise, which will make it tough to get the required chilling hours for apple trees

Even as the burning of waste is an annual affair, the situation this time seems to be more serious. “Despite the efforts to dissuade apple growers from burning orchard waste, the fires this time appears to have increased. The situation is similar to what it is in Punjab and Haryana at the time of stubble burning,” said Sanjeev Thakur, president of the Chuwara Apple Valley Society, Chirgaon. “The visibility has dropped significantly due to the thick veil of smoke. We can’t see beyond a few hundred metres now,” he said.

Can’t issue notice to every grower It’s not possible to issue notice to each and every grower as the number is very high. So, we are also focusing on raising awareness against this practice and the adverse impact it will have on our environment and health. Sunny Sharma, Rohru SDM

The surge in the number of fires has come despite the orders from the Rohru SDM that the growers found burning their orchard waste would be penalised under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“We have already issued notices to growers who set their orchard waste on fire. They have apologised and have given an undertaking in writing that they wouldn’t do it again,” said Sunny Sharma, SDM, Rohru. “However, it’s not possible to issue notice to each and every grower as the number is very large. So, we are also focusing on raising awareness against this practice and adverse impact it would have on our environment and health,” said Sharma, adding that forest fires have worsened the situation.

Meanwhile, progressive growers feel these fires will adversely affect the micro climate of the area and apple production. “Due to these fires, the temperature will rise, which will make it tough to get the required chilling hours for apple trees,” said Lokinder Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association.

With awareness drives not yielding the desired results, growers feel that the government and Horticulture Department should offer subsidy on shredding machine. “If the shredder is subsidised, it may encourage the growers to turn waste into manure by composting it,” said Thakur.

