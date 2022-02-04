Upper Shimla, higher reaches of Mandi, Kullu cut off

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 3

The upper Shimla region and higher reaches of Mandi and Kullu districts were cut off while normal life was disrupted in most parts of the state as intermittent snowfall and rain continued to lash the region.

A toy train runs on the Shimla-Kalka world heritage track amid snowfall on Thursday. Amit Kanwar

Heavy snowfall at Rohtang, Kothi Rohtang Top and Bara Bhangal received 60 cm of fresh snow while Kothi received 45 cm of snow, followed by Shimla 16 cm, Kalpa 14.5 cm, Manali 14 cm, Khadrala 10 cm, Chopal and Nichar 7 cm, Morang and Kukumseri 5 cm

Keylong was the coldest at night at -4.8°C. The maximum temperatures dropped by five to six degrees across the state

The PWD, NHAI and the Shimla Municipal Corporation are working round the clock to open the roads

Commuters walk with umbrellas on a snow covered road in Shimla. Amit Kanwar

A girl enjoys the fresh spell of snowfall at Naddi in Dharamsala. photo: Kamal jeet

As many as 460 roads, including 149 in Shimla, 138 in Lahaul and Spiti, 53 in Chamba, 45 in Mandi, 44 in Kullu, 21 in Kinnaur, nine in Sirmaur and one in Solan zone are closed due to fresh snowfall and 642 transformers and 38 water supply schemes have been rendered inoperative.

Vehicular traffic beyond Dhalli was suspended due to heavy snow at Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda, Khadrala and Khirki and some roads within Shimla city were also closed. Though the PWD, NHAI and Shimla Municipal Corporation are working round the clock to open the roads and some major roads have been opened, the Shimla police have issued an advisory requesting people not to travel on these routes. In case of emergency, tourists and locals can call on the number 01772812344, 112 or the nearest police station.

A JCB machine clears snow on a road in Shimla.

A vehicle stuck in snow on Mandi- Janjehli road. Jai Kumar

The sky remained heavily overcast and thick fog engulfed the region, reducing the visibility to a few meters in Shimla and surrounding areas, while icy winds lashed the region, causing the mercury to dip.

However, the tourist inflow to the capital city increased and is expected to go further up during the weekend. Traffic jams were witnessed during the morning hours as the roads became slippery.

Widespread rainfall was witnessed across the state and Chowari was the wettest in the region with 40 mm rain, followed by Palampur 26.5 mm, Nahan 26 mm, Sundernagar 21 mm, Jogindernagar and Bhuntar 20 mm each, Pachhad, Kasol and Una 18 mm, Mandi and Chamba 17 mm, Kotkhai 16.5 mm, Manali 16 mm, Bilaspur 14 mm, Solan, Wangtoo, Dharamsala, Kasauli, Salooni and Baldwara 12 mm and Bhoranj 10mm.

There was no appreciable change in the minimum temperatures and Keylong was the coldest at night with -4.8°C. The maximum temperatures dropped by five to six degrees and Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 13.2°C while the key tourist resorts of Dalhousie, Kufri, Shimla and Manali recorded a maximum temperature at 0.1°C, 1°C, 2.5°C and 3°C, respectively.

The local MeT office has predicted light to moderate rain in the lower hills and rain and snow at many places in mid and higher hills tomorrow. Also, rain and snowfall at isolated places in mid and higher hills is likely on February 6 and 7.

