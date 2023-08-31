Uprooted trees not removed, pose risk to houses in Phagli

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 30

It is over a fortnight since a massive landslide struck the Phagli area, killing five persons, but uprooted and tilting trees have not been removed from the site.

The trees, which are either hanging over the houses or have fallen on hill slopes, pose a risk to the lives of the residents of the area.

Only a few trees axed Many uprooted trees that fell on the houses have not been removed by the authorities yet. It has been more than 16 days now and only a few uprooted trees have been axed. Another spell of rain and these dangerous trees might cause substantial damage in the area again. Lakhwinder, a survivor of the incident

The residents said they have brought the matter to the notice of the authorities several times, but to no avail. The residents of the area were evacuated to relief camps by the local administration. However, people are still residing in some houses close to the area affected by the landslide.

Lakhwinder, one of the survivors of the Phagli landslide, said, “After heavy rain, the soil beneath the trees has loosened. As a result, many trees have tilted downward, posing a risk to the lives of the people in the area. Many uprooted trees that fell on the houses have not been removed by the authorities yet. It has been more than 16 days now and only a few uprooted trees have been axed. But these axed trees have not been removed from the site and have been left on the hill slopes in pieces. Another spell of rain and these dangerous trees might cause substantial damage in the area again.”

Kamlesh Devi, a resident of the area who has been putting up at a relief camp, said, “The government is busy getting the uprooted trees removed in other parts of the city, but it has not got the dangerous trees removed from the landslide site, where five people were killed. The roads leading to our area have been damaged, making it difficult for us to go and get our stuff from our houses.”

Another resident, Kuldeep Singh, said, “Due to the broken paths and dangerous trees still hanging in the area, accessibility to our houses has become a major concern. When landslide wreaked havoc, we all left our houses in a hurry. Now, we cannot even go back to take our valuables or everyday things. We request the government to get the dangerous trees removed in and around the landslide site and repair the pathways or make temporary ones so that we can return to our homes.”

Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “We have been getting the trees removed in different parts of the city. We are the facilitating agency and have submitted the report to the Forest Department, which is executing the work of removing trees.”

Shimla (Urban) Divisional Forest Officer Anita Bhardwaj could not be reached for her comment despite repeated attempts.

