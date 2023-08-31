 Uprooted trees not removed, pose risk to houses in Phagli : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Uprooted trees not removed, pose risk to houses in Phagli

Uprooted trees not removed, pose risk to houses in Phagli

A landslide 15 days ago claimed 5 lives, rendered many homeless

Uprooted trees not removed, pose risk to houses in Phagli

The trees in the area are either hanging over the houses or have fallen on hill slopes. LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 30

It is over a fortnight since a massive landslide struck the Phagli area, killing five persons, but uprooted and tilting trees have not been removed from the site.

The trees, which are either hanging over the houses or have fallen on hill slopes, pose a risk to the lives of the residents of the area.

Only a few trees axed

Many uprooted trees that fell on the houses have not been removed by the authorities yet. It has been more than 16 days now and only a few uprooted trees have been axed. Another spell of rain and these dangerous trees might cause substantial damage in the area again. Lakhwinder, a survivor of the incident

The residents said they have brought the matter to the notice of the authorities several times, but to no avail. The residents of the area were evacuated to relief camps by the local administration. However, people are still residing in some houses close to the area affected by the landslide.

Lakhwinder, one of the survivors of the Phagli landslide, said, “After heavy rain, the soil beneath the trees has loosened. As a result, many trees have tilted downward, posing a risk to the lives of the people in the area. Many uprooted trees that fell on the houses have not been removed by the authorities yet. It has been more than 16 days now and only a few uprooted trees have been axed. But these axed trees have not been removed from the site and have been left on the hill slopes in pieces. Another spell of rain and these dangerous trees might cause substantial damage in the area again.”

Kamlesh Devi, a resident of the area who has been putting up at a relief camp, said, “The government is busy getting the uprooted trees removed in other parts of the city, but it has not got the dangerous trees removed from the landslide site, where five people were killed. The roads leading to our area have been damaged, making it difficult for us to go and get our stuff from our houses.”

Another resident, Kuldeep Singh, said, “Due to the broken paths and dangerous trees still hanging in the area, accessibility to our houses has become a major concern. When landslide wreaked havoc, we all left our houses in a hurry. Now, we cannot even go back to take our valuables or everyday things. We request the government to get the dangerous trees removed in and around the landslide site and repair the pathways or make temporary ones so that we can return to our homes.”

Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “We have been getting the trees removed in different parts of the city. We are the facilitating agency and have submitted the report to the Forest Department, which is executing the work of removing trees.”

Shimla (Urban) Divisional Forest Officer Anita Bhardwaj could not be reached for her comment despite repeated attempts.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

4
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

7
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

8
India

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

9
Punjab

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

10
Lifestyle

Actress Mona Singh talks about her role in Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven 2’ and her debut show

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

Set to be fifth launch in 15 months

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31


Cities

View All

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

SDM suspended for ‘irregularities’ in tender for organising Urs-2023

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials