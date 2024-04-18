Upset over delay, Mayor wants road tarring to start within week

Shimla, April 17
Taking cognisance of the pending tarring work of roads in seven wards of the town, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has directed officials to start the work in the said wards within a week. The wards include New Shimla, Pateog, Summer Hill, Panthaghati, Vikasnagar and Chhota Shimla. The tarring of the roads in these wards was to be started in the beginning of April; however, the work has not been started till now.
The directions were given by the Mayor during a recent meeting with the officials of the civic body. During the meeting, the Mayor directed the officials to start the tarring of roads for which the tenders have been floated.
WORK TO BEGIN IN 7 WARDS
- The Municipal Corporation has also decided to once again seek the permission of the Election Commission of India to start the tarring of roads for which the MC has written back to it
Local residents have been demanding that the corporation repaired these roads as soon as possible as they were also facing inconvenience. The matter was also raised by councillors at the monthly meeting of the house.
