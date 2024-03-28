Upset with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress rebels joined BJP: Rajeev Bindal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 27

There is no resentment among BJP workers and leaders over fielding Congress rebels in the Assembly byelections, said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state. He, however, refused to comment on BJP leaders, who were expecting ticket but were disappointed. He added, “The BJP is a disciplined party and every worker will work to ensure the victory of its candidates.”

Bindal said all those who had joined the BJP were annoyed with the working of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu. The MLAs, who were facing humiliation, left the Congress. The Congress should do introspection how a party that once had over 400 MPs was left with only 40 MPs now. He added that this was all due to nepotism in the party while the BJP believed in democracy.

Bindal accused the state government of protecting the accused involved in attack on MLA at the Ridge in Shimla yesterday. He said lawlessness prevailed in the state. When MLAs were not safe how could general public be secure in this environment, he asked. MP Sikandar Kumar was present on the occasion.

