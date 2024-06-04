 Urban apathy to fore in Shimla, Solan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Urban apathy to fore in Shimla, Solan

Urban apathy to fore in Shimla, Solan

Urban apathy to fore in Shimla, Solan

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo



Shimla, June 3

Following yet another less than enthusiastic turnout by the urban voters, the Shimla Assembly constituency recorded a voting percentage of merely 63.96 per cent, the second lowest in the 17 Assembly constituencies. The lowest polling has been recorded in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency at 63.23 per cent.

The Shimla Assembly constituency, the only constituency in the state with no rural area, has a history of low turnout. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shimla recorded a voter turnout of 64.1 per cent. And then in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, the percentage slipped down further to 63.48 per cent.

Interestingly, the voting percentage in this constituency remains low regardless of which party is in power, and who’s the incumbent MLA. In the 2019 poll, BJP’s Suresh Bhardwaj was the sitting MLA, while this time it’s Harish Janartha of the Congress. The voting percentage on both occasions is almost the same.

The Solan Assembly constituency, which has a substantial number of urban voters, registered a voting percentage of 68.65, down from 70.47 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Also, it’s the second lowest among five Assembly constituencies in district Solan.

Meanwhile, the Kasumpti Assembly constituency, which has its urban areas in the Shimla Municipal Corporation, has recoded the lowest voting percentage in the Shimla Parliamentary constituency, with just 63.37 voters casting their vote. Its voting percentage is among the lowest recorded across all 68 Assembly constituencies.

Compared to the 2019 poll, the figure has dropped around 3 per cent from 66.41 per cent. “The voting percentage in the urban areas remains lower than the rural areas most of the time,” said an official from the Election Department. — TNS

At 63.23%, lowest voting in Kasumpti

  • The Shimla Assembly constituency saw 63.96% turnout, the second lowest in the 17 Assembly constituencies.
  • The Kasumpti constituency witnessed lowest polling at 63.23% among all 68 Assembly constituencies.
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

2
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

3
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

4
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

5
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

7
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

8
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

9
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

10
Trending

Raveena Tandon was not drunk, her car didn't hit anyone: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by ~13.7L cr

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by Rs 13.7L cr

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Stage set for counting today

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

All set for counting in Mohali district: DEO

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Fire breaks out in Taj Express at Sarita Vihar in New Delhi, no casualties

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu