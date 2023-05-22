Urban, rural areas to have waste mgmt plan: Butail

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 21

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail said the government was preparing a special plan on solid waste management to make urban and rural areas garbage free.

At an event organised by the Municipal Council for the distribution of approval letters to the beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) here, he said the cities were expanding but due to lack of suitable disposal places, heaps of waste were getting accumulated, creating pollution.

Butail underlined the need to increase income resources of the local urban bodies in meeting their expenses. He distributed approval letters to 30 beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana.