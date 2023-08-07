Urgent need for a check dam at Ladoh

There is a need for a check dam in Ward No. 4, Ladoh, in Palampur tehsil. There is a rivulet which may damage the pillars of the bridge in the rainy season. This may further cause damage to the footpath. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and try to construct a check dam at the earliest. Satish, Panchrukhi

No steps taken against monkey menace

Over the past few months, the monkey menace has worsened in the city, but the authorities concerned seem to be in a deep slumber. People are being attacked by the simians in broad daylight. Unfortunately, no steps have been taken to curb the problem. Sanjeet Rajpal, Shimla

Stray cattle pose risk in dense fog

With Kufri covered with dense fog, especially in the evenings, one is unable to spot stray cattle or those let to graze in the forest near the highway. This poses a grave risk to the lives of the commuters using this road. The authorities concerned should take appropriate action and save the lives of the people as well as the animals. Sanjay, Shimla

