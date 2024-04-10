 Urgent steps needed to save towns from turning into trash hills : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Urgent steps needed to save towns from turning into trash hills

Urgent steps needed to save towns from turning into trash hills

Urgent steps needed to save towns from turning into trash hills


Tikender Panwar

Two clocks are ticking at an unprecedented pace, and both, if not addressed promptly, will prove to be extremely perilous.

The first is the climate clock, which indicates that the world is just over five years from crossing the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark of temperature rise since the industrial period began.

The second is the waste clock. On July 28, 2023, it was reported that the total waste generated worldwide had exceeded the global waste management capacity. Simply put, this means that the current developmental trajectory is not sustainable. Currently, the world generates 2.3 billion tonnes of waste annually, of which 38% is uncontrolled, meaning it is disposed of in the ecosystem without treatment. India alone generates around 62 million tonnes of waste per year.

The impact of the waste clock is glaringly evident across urban centres, with peri-urban areas being particularly vulnerable. The prevailing approach involves collecting waste and dumping it in landfill sites, which is a common practice even in states like Himachal Pradesh. However, the type of waste entering the state presents unique challenges. Nearly 70% of the waste is neither recyclable nor biodegradable. The producers of such waste are often situated in remote industrial zones, while the consumers reside in urban centres, resulting in a lack of effective waste management solutions.

According to an affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary in the NGT in March 2023, Himachal Pradesh generates around 365 tonnes of waste per day, a significant increase from the 2017 figure of 342.35 tonnes per day. Alarmingly, over 60% of this waste falls under the uncontrolled category.

A recent landmark order by a division bench of the HP High Court addressed solid waste management in the state, shedding light on the failures of urban governance structures. The fact that the High Court had to intervene in the matter underscores systemic issues. Over the years, policy frameworks have prioritised capital-intensive techno-centric solutions, neglecting the localised nature of solid waste management problems.

Consequently, many towns find themselves ill-equipped to handle municipal waste despite investments in waste-to-energy plants and bio-methanation.

Take, for instance, the case of local governments in Himachal Pradesh. In Shimla, the largest municipal corporation, with 34 wards, there are only five sanitary inspectors. Across the state’s 50 urban local bodies, there are fewer than 20 inspectors. In Shimla alone, with a population exceeding 200,000, the workforce responsible for waste management has dwindled to less than 200, with many positions labelled as “dead cadre” and subsequently outsourced.

While technology is essential, replacing it with human resources has proven disastrous over the past few decades. In this context, the recent court order emphasising holistic solutions is significant. It advocates for the involvement of local bodies in environmental governance, collaboration with stakeholders and a focus on extended producer responsibility (EPR). The order also stresses the importance of waste audit and digital waste management apps, along with prioritising the filling of human resource vacancies. Furthermore, it emphasises training and capacity building for local bodies and parastatals to handle waste more effectively and scientifically, including neighborhood-level treatment.

In conclusion, urgent steps are required to address the mounting waste crisis and prevent towns from becoming overwhelmed by trash. The recent court order sets a precedent for holistic environmental justice, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts and innovative solutions at the local level. Only through such concerted actions can we effectively tackle the waste clock ticking towards a catastrophe.

Holistic solutions needed: HC

  • There should be involvement of local bodies in environmental governance.
  • Collaboration with stakeholders and focus on extended producer responsibility (EPR) needed.
  • There should be stress on waste audit and digital waste management apps.
  • Filling of human resource vacancies should be prioritised.
  • There should be training and capacity building for local bodies and parastatals to handle waste more effectively and scientifically.

— The writer is a former Deputy Mayor of Shimla

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Haryana

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

3
India

Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10

4
India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

5
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

6
Diaspora

‘Buta Singh Gill was a good man, would help Indians in Canada without looking for anything in return’

7
Haryana

Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

8
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

9
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

10
J & K

BJP used Kashmiri Pandits' pain as 'weapon' to garner votes across India: Mehbooba Mufti

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, among 4, arrested with heroin in Shimla

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...

Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Tihar Jail had cited security reasons


Cities

View All

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture