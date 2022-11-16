US citizen found dead in Dhauladhars

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 15

A 30-year-old US citizen, who had gone missing in the Dhauladhar range last week, has been found dead in a gorge in the forest area here, the police have said.

The US national, identified as Macmillan Anderson, had gone for a short trek in the woods on the morning of November 8 when he lost his way.

Macmillan was putting up at a hotel in Naddi area of Dharamsala.

“He messaged the hotel staff that he had got struck in the mountains and was short of food. Subsequently, his cellphone ran out of battery. Instead of informing the local police, the hotel staff started searching for him on their own,” said Kangra SP Khushal Sharma.

The US embassy informed the police about missing Macmillan on November 10. Subsequently, the police launched a search operation, he said

Sniffer dogs and a team of local trekkers, along with police officials, were pressed into service to trace Macmillan today. The body was found lying in gorge near Naddi.

“It seems that Macmillan fell into the gorge and died due to cold. However, the exact reason for the death will be ascertained after the postmortem examination,” said the SP.

Sources said the parents of the US trekker, who belonged to North Carolina in the US, were on their way to India.

Several trekkers, who venture deep into the Dhauladhars without a local guide, get struck in higher reaches due to sudden change in weather. Last year, two local trekkers were killed in a snow storm in the Dhauladhars.

In 2016, two human skeletons were found at a height of 4,342-m Indrahar Pass in Dhauladhars. The deceased were French nationals, who had gone missing in August 2013.

Hotel didn’t inform police