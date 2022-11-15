US man goes missing in Himachal's Dhauladhar mountains

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 15

The Kangra police on Tuesday launched a drive to trace a US citizen who went missing in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges.

Macmillan Anderson, 30, was living in a hotel in Naddi area here, said Kangra SP Khushal Sharma.

Anderson used to go trekking in the mountains daily, said the SP adding that he messaged the hotel owners on November 8 that he had got stuck in the mountains and was running low on food.

Thereafter, his phone was switched off. Instead of informing the local police, the hotel owners carried out a search operation, the SP said.

The police was informed about the missing Anderson by the US Embassy on November 10. Since then, the police have been searching for him in the mountain ranges.

The SP said sniffer dogs, police parties and a team of local trekkers were sent to the Dhauladhar mountain ranges on Tuesday to trace Anderson.

However, according to the people involved in the search operation, chances of Anderson surviving after almost a week of being missing were bleak.

