US up the ante, says will not let China insert itself in choosing successor to Dalai Lama

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

Dharamsala, June 19

The ongoing war of words between US-China over pending autonomy for Tibet, intensified on Wednesday. A US Congressional delegation that met the 14th Dalai Lama, upped the ante, saying US will not let China ‘insert’ itself in choosing a successor to the Dalai Lama and added ‘things have changed, China be ready for that’.

From an Indian perspective, the events happened in Dharamsala where the Tibetan Government in exile is headquartered. There has been no official reaction by India since the US announced, on June 15, that a US Congress delegation was set to visit Dharamsala.

The delegation led by Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House met the Dalai Lama on Wednesday.

McCaul, answering a question about what he told Dalai Lama said “we talked about moving ahead with China on having a free Tibet”. On being asked if the Tibet-China negotiations could restart, he added “that is for the State Department (of the US) to take it forward”.

The delegation emerged from the meeting and attended a public reception organised by the Central Tibetan Administration – the Tibetan Government in exile, here. Hundreds of Tibetans applauded as the delegation emerged holding small US and Tibet flags in their hands, amid shouts of ‘Tashi Delek’ – a Tibetan form greeting.

At the public reception, McCaul spoke the first and mentioned about his bipartisan delegation. “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to threaten freedom of Tibetan people. They want to insert themselves into succession of Dalai Lama, we will not let that happen”.

The CCP, he added, had made repeated false claims that Tibet is part of China since the 13th century. “The Tibetans know and the US knows that, it’s not true”.

The Tibetan people should have a say in their own future, said McCaul and he mentioned the Bill called the ‘Tibet China Dispute Act’ also referred to as ‘Resolve Tibet Act’ which seeks to strengthen to resolve the Tibet issue as per international norms under negotiated settlement. “We have passed the Resolve Tibet Act. That allows for self-determination,” he added.

Former Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi said the Chinese Government must get a message. “Things have changed now. Get ready for that”, she said.

“We in the US now have clarity about freedom of Tibet,” Pelosi added. She chided Chinese President Xi Jinping saying “The Dalai Lama will live for long and his legacy will live forever, but you President of China (Xi), nobody will know you and nobody will give you credit for anything”.

Jim McGovern, another US Congress who was part of the delegation said, “China has the opportunity, it should release all political prisoners including the Panchem Lama (who disappeared in 1995 as a six year old).”

The Chinese, he said, need to be negotiate with the persons chosen by Tibetan people. Though he did not clarify this is seen a hint that the CTA, that the Chinese don’t recognise, be a part of the negotiations.

“The claims of the People Republic of China of Tibet being a part of China since ancient times are ridiculous and needs to be rejected”, McGovern added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Dalai Lama #Dharamsala