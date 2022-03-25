USAID team updated on situation in Tibet

Dharamsala, March 24
A USAID delegation on a four-day visit to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has called on the speaker, deputy speaker and overseas parliamentarians of Tibetan parliament-in-exile at Chonor House, McLeodganj. The staff of the National Democratic Institute were also present.
The delegation dwelt on efforts to expand and enrich the needs to improve and develop Tibetan parliament-in-exile in every arena. The delegation was updated on the current situation in Tibet and also about the working of parliament. —
