Use drones to check illegal tree felling, mining: Chief Secretary

Shimla, March 25
Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh today said that drone cameras should be used to monitor illegal tree cutting and mining and encroachments. He chaired a meeting of the Fifth Steering Committee of the Himachal Pradesh State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) here.
Ram Subhag reviewed the action taken on the 4th Steering Committee meeting suggestions and discussed various issues of the proposed Annual Action Plan for 2022-23. He said that to prevent crimes in forests, the front line staff of the Forest Department should be trained to use drone cameras. Standard operating procedures for monitoring forests through drone cameras should also be prepared. “An additional budget should be arranged in the CAMPA for the purchase of drone cameras and for the training of front line staff,” he added.
The Chief Secretary directed officials to complete the work list of the proposed annual action plan for 2022-23 under the CAMPA within the stipulated time. Chief Conservator and Chief Executive Officer of CAMPA Rajesh Sharma presented the list of works done in the past three years in the Forest Department. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...