Use science in the interest of society: Guv to researchers

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 1

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said here yesterday that the real use of science should be in the interest of society. The Governor was speaking at a programme organised to mark National Science Day at CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT).

Arlekar said the world had recognised the prowess of eminent scientist CV Raman on this day and the country was proud of the “Raman Effect” given by him. Many scientific discoveries of today matched the ideas of our ancestors, he said.

The theme for this year’s National Science Day was ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’ and he felt satisfied that the CSIR-IHBT was engaged in this area by developing and disseminating technologies which were relevant to the people of Himachal and other hilly states as well as the country. The society should benefit from scientific discoveries and that should be the goal of every researcher, the Governor added.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT, welcomed the Governor and said the institute would continue to work in the interest of the nation. The scientists here were developing technologies to boost bio-economy through sustainable utilisation of Himalayan bio-resources for societal, industrial and environmental benefits. The institute had five major technological platforms, comprising of agrotechnology, biotechnology, chemical technology, dietetics and nutrition technology and environmental technology, to realise its mandate, he added.

Later, the Governor also interacted with incubatees, start-up owners and entrepreneurs using the technology of CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, and lauded their efforts.

Arlekar also laid the foundation stone of a new laboratory block at the institute. He planted saplings of yellow bell plant on the campus and inaugurated a Tulip Garden.

The Governor distributed seeds, medicinal plants and improved varieties of plants to farmers on the occasion.

He also virtually dedicated six new oil distillation units installed in Mandi, Kangra and Chamba. The Governor interacted with farmers of these areas through video-conferencing and released Cedar Hydrolysate start-up.

Two MoUs were signed for technology transfer in the presence of the Governor. He also released publications of the institution.